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Heretic Monthly Mastermind Is Coming!
The Leah Steele Channel
The Leah Steele Channel
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292 views • January 13, 2022
I’ve been working on something really exciting for the past few months! I’m stepping into 2022 in full force to help the next generations of change makers who will lead humanity into the next Golden Age!


I recently wrapped up the second round of Heretic, my 14-day business intensive. Witnessing the next level results that the clients of this program generated has inspired me to create a monthly business mastermind. Inside this mastermind, I will be sharing more in depth about what I’ve learned in the last few years with the highs and lows of building a successful seven figure business online.


This is the perfect opportunity for you if you are looking for ways to scale your business from a heart-lead place. Press play to learn more about this monthly business mastermind or click the link below to join me!


https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/HERETICMONTHLYMASTERMIND


*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch


To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch


* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
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Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Keywords
freedommindsetmanifestationspiritualitymoneyconsciousnesswealthpurposeeconomic freedomhereticwealth consciousnessspiritual businessspiritual entrepreneurspiritual developmentbusiness alchemyleah steelethe wealth witchwealth mindsetpurpose work
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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