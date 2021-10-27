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Discolored Deoxygenated Blood Cells Exposed (again) to Pfizer's 'Vax' Lose Healthy Red Color/Oxygen [27.10.2021]
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70 views • October 27, 2021
NB! NOTE: I met my 26 year old daughter on the street yesterday. I haven't talked to her since her mail d 25.07.2020 (see my description in 'About'). Remember, I was alone father with her for about 12 years and she is the person I love at most in this world. We talked for about 1 hour on a bench. She just passed her 'Candidate' education at university.. Ske had been 'tested' and 'vaccinated' twice ... and she still trust the satanic authorities, politicians, the Danish 'healthcare' Authories, the Doctors and the lying MSM.. - How many fucking 'Coincidences' should it take before people see what's WTF is going on?
'I can't teach anybody anything, I can only try to make them think' - Socrates
'The Truth is Learned, Never Told' - Out of Shadows 2020
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Dr. Richard Fleming presents his & Dr. Kevin McCairn's research findings related to discoloration & deoxygenation of red blood cells exposed to Pfizer-Biontech covid19 vaccine. Full report here: https://banned.video/watch?id=617805b37031df173f85c2d9
To find out more about this ground-breaking research, visit Fleming-Method.com
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Join our leading researchers on https://GroupDiscover.com to find the best videos from across the censorship-resistant internet platforms like Odysee, Rumble, LBRY, Bitchute & Brighteon. Big 50% off sale for new members who sign up with the coupon code birthday (offer valid through 10/31/2021)
Tim Truth
15784 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jMWgCtckkPOK/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/timtruth/
'I can't teach anybody anything, I can only try to make them think' - Socrates
'The Truth is Learned, Never Told' - Out of Shadows 2020
--
Dr. Richard Fleming presents his & Dr. Kevin McCairn's research findings related to discoloration & deoxygenation of red blood cells exposed to Pfizer-Biontech covid19 vaccine. Full report here: https://banned.video/watch?id=617805b37031df173f85c2d9
To find out more about this ground-breaking research, visit Fleming-Method.com
====================
Join our leading researchers on https://GroupDiscover.com to find the best videos from across the censorship-resistant internet platforms like Odysee, Rumble, LBRY, Bitchute & Brighteon. Big 50% off sale for new members who sign up with the coupon code birthday (offer valid through 10/31/2021)
Tim Truth
15784 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jMWgCtckkPOK/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/timtruth/
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