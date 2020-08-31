Mainstream Hate

I attempt to make sense out of the media’s nonsense in what was suppose to be a “quickie” but turned into a three day project. This really is more about the mainstream media’s handling of the Jacob Blake case in stark contrast to how they handle other FAR more tragic cases. Or should I say, fail to properly handle FAR more tragic cases. I had the foresight to do a BING search IMMEDIATELY following the Cannon Hinnant incident and can’t say I was shocked to find ZERO mainstream coverage while the aforementioned Blake shooting was being covered extensively by every major news source imaginable. I also delve into just how easy it is to bring a knife to a gunfight and still have an edge (no pun intended) over your opponents and how journalists completely ignore this fact.Please remember to comment, like, share, SUBSCRIBE!Also follow me on:YouTube:BitChute:PARLER: