© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mainstream Hate
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • August 31, 2020
I attempt to make sense out of the media’s nonsense in what was suppose to be a “quickie” but turned into a three day project. This really is more about the mainstream media’s handling of the Jacob Blake case in stark contrast to how they handle other FAR more tragic cases. Or should I say, fail to properly handle FAR more tragic cases. I had the foresight to do a BING search IMMEDIATELY following the Cannon Hinnant incident and can’t say I was shocked to find ZERO mainstream coverage while the aforementioned Blake shooting was being covered extensively by every major news source imaginable. I also delve into just how easy it is to bring a knife to a gunfight and still have an edge (no pun intended) over your opponents and how journalists completely ignore this fact.
Please remember to comment, like, share, SUBSCRIBE!
Also follow me on:
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuHlyw5X8Wk9cCmnRcvAzVA
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/m93gXWZVWn2w/
PARLER:
https://parler.com/profile/AttentionDeficit/posts
Please remember to comment, like, share, SUBSCRIBE!
Also follow me on:
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuHlyw5X8Wk9cCmnRcvAzVA
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/m93gXWZVWn2w/
PARLER:
https://parler.com/profile/AttentionDeficit/posts
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.