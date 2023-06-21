Illegal Alien Grabs Little Girl in Attempted Kidnaping

A woman and her young child were brutally assaulted and robbed on their own doorstep by an illegal migrant on Monday in Bordeaux, France. The unnamed assailant was apparently already known to police. He has since been arrested, thanks to the ordeal being captured via a smart doorbell.
