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And We Know 3.11.2022 Are WE at the PRECIPICE Politicians, C_A, MSM clean up on AISLE 322! BI@LAB MESS! PRAY!
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113 views • March 12, 2022
LT of And We Know.
More info out on Ukraine, a UFC fighter let’s the world know what is going on… a voice crying out… amazing… the UN is called in by Russia to expose what they are finding… the US politicians are playing coverup with the CIA to brainwash the masses and more.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vx41ii-3.11.22-are-we-at-the-precipice-politicians-c-a-msm-clean-up-on-aisle-322-b.html
More info out on Ukraine, a UFC fighter let’s the world know what is going on… a voice crying out… amazing… the UN is called in by Russia to expose what they are finding… the US politicians are playing coverup with the CIA to brainwash the masses and more.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vx41ii-3.11.22-are-we-at-the-precipice-politicians-c-a-msm-clean-up-on-aisle-322-b.html
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