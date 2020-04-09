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Nintendo News: Luigi's Mansion 3DS may be Multiplayer!
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0 view • April 09, 2020
Published on YouTube: March 13, 2018
In this video I, the ZachAttack, explain something interesting on the Nintendo website. When I look on the Luigi's Mansion page I find that the Number of Players is to be determined. Is this hinting at a multiplayer mode? Let's find out!
In this video I, the ZachAttack, explain something interesting on the Nintendo website. When I look on the Luigi's Mansion page I find that the Number of Players is to be determined. Is this hinting at a multiplayer mode? Let's find out!
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