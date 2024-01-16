U.S.-Owned Ship Attacked Near Yemen Coast; Missile Strike Hours After Houthi Threat

A fresh missile attack on a U.S.-owned vessel off the coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency has received a report that the port side of the vessel was hit from above by a missile. The attack happened 95 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's Aden. The missile strike comes hours after Houthis' 'graveyard' threat to U.S. forces.

