Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Airplanes will KEEP BREAKING if we don't abandon THIS
channel image
High Hopes
3005 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
85 views
Published Yesterday

Glenn Beck


Jan 14, 2024


Boeing is once again in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. This time, a door plug fell off an Alaska Airlines jet mid-flight. So, what's going on with Boeing? Glenn reads a piece from author Porter Stansberry, who breaks down 2 major decisions Boeing made that took the company from a poster child for engineering to a company facing possible bankruptcy: First, Boeing switched its focus from engineering to "financial engineering," and then, it fully embraced ESG. "We will continue to have planes fall out of the sky" as long as ESG is king. But that isn't just true for airlines, Glenn says: "Until our government gets away from this craziness, America's republic will keep falling out of the sky."


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R4g2YxnA3IU

Keywords
glenn beckdooralaska airlinesbreakingairplanesesgabandonmid-flight

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket