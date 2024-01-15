Airplanes will KEEP BREAKING if we don't abandon THIS

Glenn Beck





Jan 14, 2024





Boeing is once again in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. This time, a door plug fell off an Alaska Airlines jet mid-flight. So, what's going on with Boeing? Glenn reads a piece from author Porter Stansberry, who breaks down 2 major decisions Boeing made that took the company from a poster child for engineering to a company facing possible bankruptcy: First, Boeing switched its focus from engineering to "financial engineering," and then, it fully embraced ESG. "We will continue to have planes fall out of the sky" as long as ESG is king. But that isn't just true for airlines, Glenn says: "Until our government gets away from this craziness, America's republic will keep falling out of the sky."





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R4g2YxnA3IU