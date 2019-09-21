10 Amazing Elon Musk Inventions You Probably Didn't Know About

What are all the products that Elon Musk actually invented or brought to life? For starters, there's Teslaquila but I bet you don't know all 10!



Elon Musk is the co-founder and CEO of Tesla Inc.; founder, CEO, and lead designer of SpaceX; and founder of The Boring Company—among his many other various titles. Musk wears a lot of hats, and he seems to operate best this way. While he wouldn't wish his insane work schedule upon his worst enemy, he has become a leader in innovative technologies and has brought many of his wild ideas to life.



For example, The Boring Company was created after Musk tweeted out that he was going to make his own tunnel boring machine because he was so tired of dealing with traffic. After the tweet was sent, he realized how good of an idea that was and founded the company on the same day. Focused on building tunnels underground, The Boring Company is looking to alleviate traffic in highly-congested urban cities by putting the highways below street level.



Then there's Teslaquila, a distilled agave liquor that Tesla submitted a trademark application for after Elon tweeted about it as a joke. We're still waiting for it to officially become a reality, but the Tesla CEO did share a picture of what the bottle is going to look like. As you can probably tell, Musk hashes out his best ideas on Twitter. But it's the fact that he's able to then bring these ideas to life that makes him stand out from the rest. Perhaps the coolest thing that he's been working on is SpaceX's Super-Heavy Starship, a reusable rocket-spaceship duo that will eventually be used to colonize Mars. While the naysayers believe that it can't be done, Elon has a plan—and a determination—that's hard to argue with. SpaceX is already the only private company that's able to return a spacecraft from low Earth orbit, and we can't wait to see what else the company can achieve with a little help from Elon's billions.