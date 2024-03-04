Create New Account
Paying for the Open Border - Vote Cheap Tricks Ricketts for Senate in Nebraska
channel image
Real Free News
Published Yesterday

Cheap Tricks Ricketts keeps saying he’s against the open border but he keeps paying for the open border! He keeps passing bills and resolutions paying for the Secretaries’ Salary, the Diaper Changer’s diapers, and the Fake Charities helping the illegals invade the country through the open border. He’s also paying for airplane tickets, luxury hotel rooms, and prepaid debit cards. So Vote for Cheap Tricks Ricketts because he’ll keep saying he’s against the open border and he’ll keep paying for the open border! #petericketts #nebraska #election #nebraskaelection #leader #cheaptricks #CheapTricksRicketts #teamricketts #nebraskaelection2024 #votenebraska #nebraskavote #senator #senaterace #visitnebraska #wedontdcoast #givingtuesday402 #idiot #loser #phony #terrible #worstever #moron #cheap #trick #stupid #fraud #jokes #joke #pete #ricketts #scumbag #whitetrash

logo

