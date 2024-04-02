Create New Account
Trauma Surgeon killed by Pfizer VAXX poison injections
channel image
The Prisoner
9042 Subscribers
531 views
Published Yesterday

She died on her birthday. Rest in peace.

###

https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1765672781646090544

Dr. Vicky Jennings: Dead, an internationally respected and locally loved trauma surgeon, died suddenly. HEART ATTACK #PFIZER "VAXXED. Waiting to grow my unicorn horn now and maybe Bill Gates can start tracking my fascinating life."

###

In Loving Memory of Vicky Jennings

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=R9buo8rVzgg

###

https://www.facebookDOTcom/photo/?fbid=10159830900303627&set=a.466885098626

###

Swing Low, Sweet Chariot - Johnny Cash

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=CMRWsOvFwP4

###

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
heart attackpfizervicky jennings

