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Why Are Democrats & Feminist Silent About The Torture Of Women By Genital Mutilation?
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326 views • April 07, 2021
Liz Wheeler explains the truth about the radical leftist feminists that are silent about female genital mutilation because feminists don't care about women, they care about intersectionality and political correctness and radical leftist ideology.
For more news please visit Liz Wheeler at - www.JoinLizWheeler.com
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For more news please visit Liz Wheeler at - www.JoinLizWheeler.com
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