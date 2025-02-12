BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ken Paxton
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
887 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
124 views • 2 months ago

How Soros Protects Drug Cartels, Being Blacklisted By Fox News & The Laken Riley Act

* When you care about Ukraine’s borders more than your own, things tend to fall apart.

* Texas AG Ken Paxton on how John Cornyn and other negligent buffoons allowed drug cartels to take over the state.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 12 February 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-ken-paxton-2025

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1889736524729827584

Keywords
barack obamatexasmexicofox newstucker carlsondonald trumpborder wallattorney generalgeorge sorossanctuary citiesukrainedrug cartelsblacklistleftismrinosjohn cornynken paxtonworking classdata privacytrump nomineeslaken riley actestablishment washingtonestablishment politicians
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy