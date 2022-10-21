Lara Logan: This Is a Spiritual Battle – Satan Doesn't Get to Prevail in This World

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Lara Logan: This Is a Spiritual Battle – Satan Doesn't Get to Prevail in This WorldLara Logan: "People of all faiths have said to me that this is a spiritual battle. I am a firm and solid and immovable believer in God. And I believe that God wins ... And if you fight for God, God will fight for you."