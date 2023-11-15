Is Israel Creating Guantanamo Bay 2.0 for Detained Palestinian Workers? - Richard Medhurst

Is Israel Creating Guantanamo Bay 2.0 for Detained Palestinian Workers?

I'm sharing this video from, 'Richard Medhurst' from today, Nov 14

israel detain palestinians

Support the show on Patreon: https://patreon.com/richardmedhurst

Donate on PayPal: https://paypal.me/papichulomin

Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/richardmedhurst

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@richardmedhurst

Rumble: https://rumble.com/richardmedhurst

Substack: https://richardmedhurst.substack.com/

Richard Medhurst on Twitter: https://twitter.com/richimedhurst

Like the show on Facebook: https://facebook.com/richardtmedhurst

Richard Medhurst on Instagram: https://instagram.com/richardtmedhurst

About Richard Medhurst: #RichardMedhurst is an independent journalist and commentator. Fluent in English, Arabic, French, German, and having grown up across several continents, Medhurst’s show aims to provide a critical analysis of electoral politics and international affairs from an anti-imperialist viewpoint.

#richardmedhurst #israel #palestine #gaza #westbank #colonialism



