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Fraud: Oregon Health Authority Calling Vaccinated People as Unvaccinated
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287 views • October 09, 2021
The Oregon Health Authority has been counting vaccinated people as “unvaccinated” to inflate the number of COVID and death cases among the unvaccinated. They changed the definition because those falling sick and dying are vaccinated. See the story https://newsblaze.com/usnews/health/oregon-health-authority-counts-vaccinated-people-as-unvaccinated_181749/.
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