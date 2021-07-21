DEC. 2020 PREDICTION, Dr Zach Bush on Covid for 2021, hes been 100% RIGHT, still more to come

Dr. Zach Bush is one of the few triple board-certified physicians in the world and is often referred to as the “Einstein of medicine” among many of us in the functional medicine world. Zach Bush MD is a physician specializing in internal medicine, endocrinology and hospice care. He is an internationally recognized educator and thought leader on the microbiome as it relates to health, disease, and food systems. Dr Zach founded *Seraphic Group and the nonprofit Farmer’s Footprint to develop root-cause solutions for human and ecological health. His passion for education reaches across many disciplines, including topics such as the role of soil and water ecosystems in human genomics, immunity, and gut/brain health. His education has highlighted the need for a radical departure from chemical farming and pharmacy, and his ongoing efforts are providing a path for consumers, farmers, and mega-industries to work together for a healthy future for people and planet.