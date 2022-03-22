Fuel Limits Now implemented ! More fuel Rationing ! transportation permits needed to travel = CARBON TAX !

Gas station pumps ran dry in British cities on Monday and vendors rationed sales as a shortage of truckers strained supply chains to breaking point.



A post-Brexit shortage of lorry drivers as the COVID-19 pandemic eases has sown chaos through British supply chains in everything from food to fuel, raising the spectre of disruptions and price rises in the run-up to Christmas.



Drivers queued for hours to fill their cars at petrol stations that were still selling fuel, albeit often rationed. There were also calls for National Health Service (NHS) staff and other emergency workers to be given priority.



Pumps across British cities were either closed or had signs saying fuel was unavailable on Monday, Reuters reporters said, with some limiting the amount of fuel each customer could buy.



The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), which represents independent fuel retailers accounting for 65% of all the 8,380 UK forecourts, said members had reported that 50% to 90% of pumps were dry in some areas.



Fuel suppliers said they expected the situation to get back to normal soon.



"There is plenty of fuel at UK refineries and terminals, and as an industry we are working closely with the government to help ensure fuel is available to be delivered to stations across the country," said a joint statement from the fuel industry, which included the BP (BP.L), Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and ExxonMobil's (XOM.N) Esso.



"As many cars are now holding more fuel than usual, we expect that demand will return to its normal levels in the coming days, easing pressures on fuel station forecourts. We would encourage everyone to buy fuel as they usually would."



The industry's message echoed the plea from the government for people not to panic buy. Environment Secretary George Eustice said there was no shortage of fuel and that there were no plans to get the army to drive trucks, though the Ministry of Defence would help with trucker testing.



Hauliers, gas stations and retailers said there were no quick fixes, however, as the shortfall of truck drivers - estimated to be around 100,000 - was so acute, and because transporting fuel demands additional training and licensing.