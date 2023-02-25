The Unjected Show #007 | Sacred Resistance

Welcome to another episode of The Unjected Show! Tonight we have Britt and Jamie, the hosts of The Sacred Resistance Podcast, to take calls and chat about the Unjected Life!

Follow Sacred Resistance here:

https://Instagram.com/Sacred_resistance

On Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/5gdKYYDao2lOs8KgK2kXHQ?si=4lLg9k5LSCO4z_odVRBQ2w

T-Shirts: https://sacred-resistance-clothing.myshopify.com/

Tune in every Friday night at 9pm EST at Rokfin.com/Unjected where we will be taking your calls about the unvaccinated dating scene, wild stories, dating advice and so much more! We want to hear from you! 1-833-3UNJECT ext 888 or 1-833-386-5328. Taking calls tonight. Enjoy!





Follow the show on IG: https://Instagram.com/TheUnjectedShow

Unjected on IG: https://Instagram.com/UnjectedOfficial

Twitter: https://Twitter.com/Unjected

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/TheUnjected

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/Unjected_official

Follow Shelby on IG: https://Instagram.com/UnjectedShelby_

Follow Heather on IG: https://Instagram.com/UnjectedHeather

Follow Scott:

IG: https://Instagram.com/Rebunkednews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Rebunkednews

Follow Zach:

IG: https://Instagram.com/UnfitStatesman

Twittter: https://Twitter.com/UnfitStatesman



