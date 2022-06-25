What is SEX? Reboot - more sex in this show - Russia - unedited - The Steven D Kelley Show - June 23, 2022

Thanks to: #OCCUPYTHEGETTY Rambo Kitten SDKelley on YouTube for capturing this unedited raw recording of The Steven D Kelley Show for this week. https://youtu.be/sG8BJHkr8pA

This show had a recording issue*, and therefore wasn't edited and no images added as usual. Last weeks show was removed by YouTube, What is Sex, so this is going over what many missed and other topics.

*I found out later, that it was YT that wouldn't allow this to upload, now another week in a row.

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