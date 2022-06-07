US MILITARY RECRUITER SHUTS DOOR ON ME WHEN I TELL HIM DON'T USE ILLEGAL ALIENS & PROTECT OUR BORDER

THE US CONSTITUTION REQUIRES ALL GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES TO PROTECT ALL US STATES FROM FOREIGN INVASION. NOWHERE DOES IT STATE PROTECT UKRAINE, TAIWAN, AFGHANISTAN, JAPAN, S. KOREA ETC. GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES REFUSING TO PROTECT OUR NATION AND BORDERS FROM INVASION WHILE FOLLOWING UNCONSTITUTIONAL ORDERS TO PROTECT UKRAINE, TAIWAN ARE COMMITTING TREASON AGAINST WE THE PEOPLE OF THE USA. RED ALERT: A NEW RECORD 15,000 PLUS "CARAVAN" AKA DISEASED, CRIMINAL INVADERS, IS HEADED TO OUR SOUTHERN BORDER. THESE ARE UNVETTED, UNSKILLED, DISEASED 3RD WORLDERS FROM HAITI, VENEZEULA(CANNIBALISM NOW RAMPANT AND WORLDS HIGHEST MURDER RATE), SENEGAL, EL SALVADOR, MEXICO, CHINA ETC. This is the US ARMED FORCES RECRUITING CENTER in Mesa Arizona. I walked by here a few weeks ago and a crew of all illegal alien latinos was landscaping this office park. I told Marine Recruiter Burrell, this was not acceptable and like most inept bureaucrats he passed the buck and said it wasn't his problem. I then asked him to volunteer to protect our own US border, as the US Constitution requires of all US government employees(USC ARTICLE 4, SECTION 4). He then shut the door on me(our office we pay for and pay his salary)instead of considering doing his job. US military recruiters are also violating the law and our national security by recruiting/admitting non US citizens, illegal aliens into the US military. Note: Several US Marines at Camp Pendleton were arrested and convicted for smuggling illegal aliens into the USA including ISIS terrorists. This is happening because the US military admits hostile foreigners as US soldiers. FYI: CHINA AND RUSSIA DON'T ALLOW FOREIGNERS IN THEIR MILITARIES. ____________________________ SUPPORT AND CONTRIBUTE $$$ TO US PATRIOT FREE PRESS, INVESTIGATIVE REPORTERS SUCH AS MYSELF. WE ARE LITERALLY ON THE FRONT LINES DEFENDING US AGAINST THE GLOBAL TYRANNY, DEPOPULATION AGENDA. ________________________________ EMAIL YOUR NAME, CITY, STATE, WRITE $$ PLEDGE AMOUNT TO: [email protected] IF YOU WATCH AND SUPPORT MORE GROUNDBREAKING NEWS & ANALYSIS COUNTERING THE GLOBALIST INSURGENCY. If you can't make a $$ contribution at this time, you can still email me to be on subscriber mailing list for events, networking and consultations.



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