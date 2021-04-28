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Voice of Reason 4/26/21 Do We Need a Covid Vaccine?
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122 views • April 28, 2021
Has the number of cases of Covid 19 deaths been dramatically overestimated? Is there a safe and effective treatment that works in nearly 100% of people who have Covid 19? Do you believe that the Covid 19 vaccine safe and effective? If you answered yes to these three questions do you believe we need to distribute a vaccine an untested
mRNA vaccine globally?
mRNA vaccine globally?
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