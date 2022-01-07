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R. Baretzky - Pres. Europ. Centre for Information Policy & Security
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0 view • January 07, 2022
BPOC2020, January 6, 2022
Buiten Parlementaire Onderzoeks Commissie
Ricardo Baretzky - President European Centre for Information Policy and Security ECIPS & CYBERPOL The International Cyber Policing Organization by Royal Decree WL22 /16.595 & WL22 /16.594 | Follow on https://www.Baretzky.com & https://www.ecips.org
On excessive police brutality and the dangerous security developments in Europe:
When you have military veteran or not, dressed in full uniform with a commander among them in unified formation, and defected police try to stop them through intimidation and beatings, then it is a real recipe for disaster that can only lead to future conflicts like seen on Sunday last in the Netherlands.
Rising corruption among EU leaders has led to a tipping point in public emotions, especially those of the military and its veterans. Those in the rule of law will face the choice of following the corrupt or doing their job as required by Justice and Fundamental Rights.
If we are silent about the brutal police atrocities in the EU, we agree to give such powers to terrorize civilians with police dogs, batons and men with weapons on horses to invade peaceful parks and public spaces with ultimately the security of our children and rights to freedom, justice and fundamental rights.
It can only lead to conflict in the very near future, a premature fact of life. The minister in charge of the police should resign and be brought to a multiple seat. By law, the powers of the police force may not exceed those of the army or its Union. The military has the power by law, duty or duty, active or veteran to intervene when the public is faced with a security threat. It seems that the police do not know their limits of power. This happens when the police want to have more powers than the head of the army and think he is in charge. The Secretary of the Interior takes his orders of his own invention and politicians, but the Secretary of Defense does not take orders from anyone by the rule of law and is only appointed by heads of state through ranks of his own kind and not by corrupt systems. Disaster, disaster disaster.
Exactly why ECIPS was created by decree with Defense backing and not with corrupt government officials demanding payment for lobbying.
Eradication of all corruption is our #1 mission! It is coming!
Also see https://www.bpoc2020.nl
Buiten Parlementaire Onderzoeks Commissie
Ricardo Baretzky - President European Centre for Information Policy and Security ECIPS & CYBERPOL The International Cyber Policing Organization by Royal Decree WL22 /16.595 & WL22 /16.594 | Follow on https://www.Baretzky.com & https://www.ecips.org
On excessive police brutality and the dangerous security developments in Europe:
When you have military veteran or not, dressed in full uniform with a commander among them in unified formation, and defected police try to stop them through intimidation and beatings, then it is a real recipe for disaster that can only lead to future conflicts like seen on Sunday last in the Netherlands.
Rising corruption among EU leaders has led to a tipping point in public emotions, especially those of the military and its veterans. Those in the rule of law will face the choice of following the corrupt or doing their job as required by Justice and Fundamental Rights.
If we are silent about the brutal police atrocities in the EU, we agree to give such powers to terrorize civilians with police dogs, batons and men with weapons on horses to invade peaceful parks and public spaces with ultimately the security of our children and rights to freedom, justice and fundamental rights.
It can only lead to conflict in the very near future, a premature fact of life. The minister in charge of the police should resign and be brought to a multiple seat. By law, the powers of the police force may not exceed those of the army or its Union. The military has the power by law, duty or duty, active or veteran to intervene when the public is faced with a security threat. It seems that the police do not know their limits of power. This happens when the police want to have more powers than the head of the army and think he is in charge. The Secretary of the Interior takes his orders of his own invention and politicians, but the Secretary of Defense does not take orders from anyone by the rule of law and is only appointed by heads of state through ranks of his own kind and not by corrupt systems. Disaster, disaster disaster.
Exactly why ECIPS was created by decree with Defense backing and not with corrupt government officials demanding payment for lobbying.
Eradication of all corruption is our #1 mission! It is coming!
Also see https://www.bpoc2020.nl
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