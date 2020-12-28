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SIX FOUNDATIONAL PRINCIPLES
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8 views • December 28, 2020
Mark Kilner, our guest speaker preaches on Hebrews 6:1-9. Repentance and faith, are about the beginning of the Christian life. A person becomes a Christian by means of repentance and faith. There is no other way to begin a right relationship with God. True repentance is a gift from God (Acts 5:31). And when a person receives it, it changes his life completely. Like repentance, faith must come from God. These things cannot come from a person’s mind. Faith, in particular, comes from the promises in God’s word, the Bible (Romans 10:17). God has promised to save the person who shows true repentance (Acts 2:38).
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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