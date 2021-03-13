PCR NASAL SWABS HAVE NANO-PARTICLES & MORGELLONS FIBERS ON THE Q-TIPS!!

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Several test kits were examined, and in the stick there are little black (living?) 'things' that react to heat and move on it.
As soon as they come into contact with water or moisture, they become stiff and no longer move.
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