Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russia Rains Iskander Missiles On Ukraine's Odessa After Putin's Vow To Avenge Border Attack
Vampire Slayer
Published 21 hours ago

In a recent Russian strike, at least 20 people were killed, and over 70 injured, in a missile attack in Ukraine's port city of Odessa. The missiles reportedly struck residential buildings and a gas pipeline. The Ukrainian President slammed Moscow for the attack

politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset

