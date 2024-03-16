Russia Rains Iskander Missiles On Ukraine's Odessa After Putin's Vow To Avenge Border Attack

In a recent Russian strike, at least 20 people were killed, and over 70 injured, in a missile attack in Ukraine's port city of Odessa. The missiles reportedly struck residential buildings and a gas pipeline. The Ukrainian President slammed Moscow for the attack
