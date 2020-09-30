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We Will Be Converted to Full Compliance, or Removed From Societies- Pt.3, 30 09 2020
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92 views • September 30, 2020
The same ones who push Globe Earth, and Satellites, NASA, Vaccines, have enabled their Frequency Killing Machines over the US Population- If you think this is LOL { a joke, or 'yeah sure in your dreams' deal then you might need to at least peek over the edge of your box- I'm the most honest and serious channel anywhere that I know of-
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