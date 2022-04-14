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World Premiere Documentary: Watch The Water (2022) Dr. Bryan Ardis / Stew Peters
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337 views • April 14, 2022
ORIGINAL & GROUNDBREAKING DOCUMENTARY ON THE ORIGION OF COVID - Many many times, is how the entire Covid control regime is built on lies, lies that have been exploded over and over. It started with the lie that Covid wasn’t going to happen, and it was “fearmongering” to bring it up. Then it was the lie that masks would work and everyone had to wear them. There was the lie that children were at risk from this, when they’re basically immune. The lie that we needed to close schools, but let teachers have unlimited access to our children via Zoom. There was the lie to keep people away from treatments that elites didn’t approve of. The lie where they called ivermectin, a Nobel Prize winning wonder drug, “horse medicine” and propagandized pharmacists into no longer prescribing it. And most of all, the lies about the vaccines: That they were safe, that they were well-tested, that children and young people needed to get them, that they would “stop the spread” of Covid, that you needed a booster every few months to keep them effective.
We’ve talked to doctors, to whistleblowing nurses, to tech entrepreneurs, and a lot more.
One of the guests we’ve spoken with is Dr. Bryan Ardis. Dr. Ardis came onto our radar because of the pattern we saw play out over and over again: Someone checks into the hospital with a Covid case, their condition rapidly deteriorates, they get put on a ventilator, and then they die. We wanted to know why that kept happening. Was it really just how Covid-19 worked, or was something wrong with our treatment protocol? And if the protocol was wrong, was it accidentally wrong, or intentionally wrong?
Dr. Ardis was asking the same thing. In early Feb 2020, Dr Ardis’s father in law was killed in 9 days by horrific drug protocols for a diagnosis of the flu. Within a couple weeks, the first cases of COVID hit Texas. In the 3 months of grieving and frustration that followed the death of his father in law Weldon, Dr. Ardis discovered the alarming research studies on the failed and toxic drug called Remdesivir that Anthony Fauci professed to have been proven “safe an effective” against the Ebola Virus and Covid-19. Only to discover that Remdesivir was even more toxic and dangerous than the toxic antibiotic vancomycin used to destroy the kidneys of his father in law. We had him on this show to talk about the drug remdesivir, – about how this drug that completely failed at treating Ebola, that causes kidney failure, that costs a boatload of money, and that has a direct link to Tony Fauci – how that drug became the drug of choice in the Covid hospital protocol.
It was a great discussion. But Dr. Ardis wasn’t done. He’s continued to look for the full truth about Covid. And just a few weeks ago, he called me. He said “I need to meet with you, in person.” We’d never met in person before, but he said it was urgent, and he didn’t want to send the information he had electronically. He said the information related to the origins of Covid-19: Where it came from, what it really is, and who is really responsible for it. He said that with the information he had, everything about Covid would come together: how they track it, how the CDC predicts “hotspots,” how people fall ill and die from it.
[MIRRORED] from https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/04/world-premiere-watch-the-water/
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The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
We’ve talked to doctors, to whistleblowing nurses, to tech entrepreneurs, and a lot more.
One of the guests we’ve spoken with is Dr. Bryan Ardis. Dr. Ardis came onto our radar because of the pattern we saw play out over and over again: Someone checks into the hospital with a Covid case, their condition rapidly deteriorates, they get put on a ventilator, and then they die. We wanted to know why that kept happening. Was it really just how Covid-19 worked, or was something wrong with our treatment protocol? And if the protocol was wrong, was it accidentally wrong, or intentionally wrong?
Dr. Ardis was asking the same thing. In early Feb 2020, Dr Ardis’s father in law was killed in 9 days by horrific drug protocols for a diagnosis of the flu. Within a couple weeks, the first cases of COVID hit Texas. In the 3 months of grieving and frustration that followed the death of his father in law Weldon, Dr. Ardis discovered the alarming research studies on the failed and toxic drug called Remdesivir that Anthony Fauci professed to have been proven “safe an effective” against the Ebola Virus and Covid-19. Only to discover that Remdesivir was even more toxic and dangerous than the toxic antibiotic vancomycin used to destroy the kidneys of his father in law. We had him on this show to talk about the drug remdesivir, – about how this drug that completely failed at treating Ebola, that causes kidney failure, that costs a boatload of money, and that has a direct link to Tony Fauci – how that drug became the drug of choice in the Covid hospital protocol.
It was a great discussion. But Dr. Ardis wasn’t done. He’s continued to look for the full truth about Covid. And just a few weeks ago, he called me. He said “I need to meet with you, in person.” We’d never met in person before, but he said it was urgent, and he didn’t want to send the information he had electronically. He said the information related to the origins of Covid-19: Where it came from, what it really is, and who is really responsible for it. He said that with the information he had, everything about Covid would come together: how they track it, how the CDC predicts “hotspots,” how people fall ill and die from it.
[MIRRORED] from https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/04/world-premiere-watch-the-water/
SUBSCRIBE TO KEEP UPDATED
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
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