🚩Trouble brewing at BlackRock, some shareholders want to block Fink's compensation
Published Yesterday

🚩 There’s trouble brewing at BlackRock. Financial advisers for the world’s largest investment firm advised shareholders to BLOCK the compensation package for CEO Larry Fink over ESG policies. 42% of shareholders have agreed Fink should NOT be compensated.


https://x.com/kylenabecker/status/1790835089003204864

blackrocklarry finkesg policies

