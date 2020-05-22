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En iyi Covid-19 KOŞUCUSU 2020 - Rusya'daki Karantina Merkezinde ZORLA TUTULAN Sözde HASTA (!)
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149 views • May 22, 2020
Muhafızlardan hızlı koşmasından Covidli olmadığı açıkça anlaşılıyor.
Nasıl da atlatıyor adamları :) Rugby oyuncularına taş çıkartıyor... Koş Pavel Koşşş...
Karantina dünya çapında gereksiz bir hapisten başka bir şey değil.
● Pazar günü Soçi'de 6 Rus ulusal muhafızı ÖZGÜRLÜĞÜNÜ SEVEN 1 adama karşı
● Adam, özel covid karantina merkezinde durmayı reddediyordu.
● Soçi'deki gözlemevinde şu sıra 393 kişi ZORLA tutulmakta. Bu aynı zamanda tezahüratın nedenini de açıklıyor.
----------------------------
Haber Sitemiz
► https://coronagercegi.com
----------------------------
Alternatif Kanal ve Sayfalarımız
► https://bitchute.com/channel/coronagercegi
► https://youtube.com/c/coronagercegi
► https://twitter.com/coronagercegi
► https://facebook.com/coronagercegi
► https://instagram.com/coronagercegi
----------------------------
Kaynaklar:
► https://twitter.com/27khv/status/1262305395755925505?s=20 (Gazeteci Bryan MacDonald)
► https://www.instagram.com/kopchukpavel (Parkurcu Pavel Kopchuk)
Nasıl da atlatıyor adamları :) Rugby oyuncularına taş çıkartıyor... Koş Pavel Koşşş...
Karantina dünya çapında gereksiz bir hapisten başka bir şey değil.
● Pazar günü Soçi'de 6 Rus ulusal muhafızı ÖZGÜRLÜĞÜNÜ SEVEN 1 adama karşı
● Adam, özel covid karantina merkezinde durmayı reddediyordu.
● Soçi'deki gözlemevinde şu sıra 393 kişi ZORLA tutulmakta. Bu aynı zamanda tezahüratın nedenini de açıklıyor.
----------------------------
Haber Sitemiz
► https://coronagercegi.com
----------------------------
Alternatif Kanal ve Sayfalarımız
► https://bitchute.com/channel/coronagercegi
► https://youtube.com/c/coronagercegi
► https://twitter.com/coronagercegi
► https://facebook.com/coronagercegi
► https://instagram.com/coronagercegi
----------------------------
Kaynaklar:
► https://twitter.com/27khv/status/1262305395755925505?s=20 (Gazeteci Bryan MacDonald)
► https://www.instagram.com/kopchukpavel (Parkurcu Pavel Kopchuk)
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