Toretsk direction: heavy fighting in the city and suburban areas - Rybar's Analysis

In addition to fighting directly for the city and areas north of the Toretsk Agglomeration, Russian forces are engaged in back-and-forth battles near Leonidivka and Petrivka.



Following regrouping and repelling AFU counterattacks, Russian troops have nearly fully restored control over the city and are conducting raids north of Toretsk.



🔻Details on the fighting for Toretsk and its suburbs:



▪️After losing several positions in multiple districts of the city in February-March, Russian forces conducted a troop rotation and deployed combat-ready units to the city.



▪️Ukrainian forces were expelled from sectors in the Fomikha, Khimkolonka, and 12th district neighborhoods, as well as from the stadium in the city center, where they had previously attempted unsuccessfully to entrench.



▪️In April, Ukrainian troops were pushed back from most of Krymske and the Toretska Mine. By late April, Russian forces secured the southern part of Dachne. Fighting continues to this day in the western part of the Zabalka district.



▪️On 25 April, footage surfaced online confirming the presence of Russian troops at the Beryozka Children’s Camp, located several kilometers northwest of Krymske.



▪️North of Druzhba, Russian forces launched several major attacks in April, reaching the eastern outskirts of Dyliivka. Combined with gains northwest of Krymske, this could eventually encircle the AFU garrison in the village.



▪️West of Toretsk, heavy fighting persists along the Shcherbynivka – Petrivka – Leonidivka line. In March, Russian troops withdrew from several positions in Shcherbynivka due to relentless AFU counterattacks. West of Leonidivka, Ukrainian forces seized one strongpoint. Meanwhile, Russian assault units attacked west of Petrivka, attempting to outflank AFU positions in both Shcherbynivka and Petrivka.



❗️Further advances in the Dyliivka–Druzhba sector would secure the northern flank of Russian forces against AFU counterattacks from the railway line. Simultaneously, attacks on the western flank aim to bypass Ukrainian fortified positions in Shcherbynivka.



Given Russian successes on the approaches to Romanivka, these combined efforts could enable movement along the H-20 Highway and advance toward Kleban-Byk, bypassing Ukrainian fortified areas.



Source @rybar





