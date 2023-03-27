THE SCOPE OF THIS INVASION & IT'S INTENTION ARE TRULY STAGGERING*RUNAWAY TRAIN DERAILS SAN BERNADINO

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1640423514887864323?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1640423514887864323%7Ctwgr%5E4791e55763e1bc83b19552152a44827674b638e0%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5394467%2Fpg1 https://twitter.com/Xx17965797N/status/1640451954441703428 https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2023-03-27/train-with-no-passengers-derails-in-san-bernardino-hazmat-responding https://twitter.com/RepAndyBiggsAZ/status/1640383164781608963 https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1640018026589290498 https://twitter.com/RebelNewsOnline/status/1640381835153637376 https://twitter.com/DaveAtherton20/status/1640303448385003522 https://twitter.com/wolsned/status/1640288535411343362 https://twitter.com/ps1ack/status/1639990807489814528 https://www.rt.com/news/573701-panama-migrants-jungle-usa/ https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1640406049004961810 https://twitter.com/GBNEWS/status/1640292694000820227

