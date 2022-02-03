Freedom Convoy 2022 THE FIGHT FOR OUR LIVES

Freedom Convoy 2022 trucker protest against Canada's Justin Trudeau is on the surface a fight against Trudeau's Covid mandates but in the back it's a Fight for the Lives of Humanity.

These brave heroic Truckers, some travelled many days, some with their family in tow to reach Ottawa, braving through spiked nails thrown on the highways be anti-protest activists to block their road to Free Humanity. Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada had the RCMP ( Royal Canadian Mounted Police ) baracade some highway road leading to Ottawa so that these Warrior Truckers would not be able to stop the poisoning of our kids by the deadly dangerous DNA altering, Soft-kill Gene Therapy Bio-Weapon Injections with poisonous Graphene Oxide ( Vaccine SECRET INGREDIENT ) INJECTIONS labelled as Vaccines to be shot into your teen, children and babies to speed up death. These hero truckers' intention is to stop the GLOBAL GENOCIDE promoted by Biden, his democrats, Trudeau, Boris ....using Bill Gates funded Vaccines to pretend to fight the mild virus created in the CDC funded lab in Wuhan by Dr Fauci's Gain of Function experiments of BATS...

The hospitals, your corrupt doctors and nurses, the FDA, CDC. W.H.O., Vaccine & Drug Companies including your leaders who took the injection of harmless Saline Solution instead of the deadly vaccine they promoted to you, DO NOT CARE ABOUT THE HEALTH OF YOU OR YOUR FAMILY, this includes all the police, firefighters, first responders, paramedics, military or marines...these poisonous vaccines that causes infertility, erectile dysfuntion, myocarditis leading to heart attacks and drug treatments for life, are not for your good health and are NOT SAFE.

Beware of the Vaccine Puppets... Biden, Trudeau, Boris, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Bonnie Henry, Dr. Theresa Tam. Dr Sanjay Gupta, Dr. Hinshaw, Anderson Cooper, Stephen Colbert, Ophra, Jimmy Kimmel, Adrian Dix, John Oliver, John Horgan, Doug Ford, Nancy Pelosi and those who promote the brain damaging Covid Vaccines, these are criminals working for the Queen of England ( already dead but mainstream news is still hiding her death ) and the Royal Family, the Vatican, the Rothchilds ( Vaccine and Drug companies ), Klaus Schwab, the Clintons, the Omabas, the Bushes, the Rockefellers plus the pedophiles globalist elites inside the City of London within London...all these people and the groups they associate with want to PURGE 70% OF THE WORLD POPULATION with their MARK OF THE BEAST DNA ALTERING VACCINES.

As soon in the Globalist controlled Bart Simpsons cartoon, their plans to kill off 70% of the Global population began decades ago, done quietly and slowly by the brain poisonoing of our kids and babies with childhood vaccines ( poisonous vitamin K shots and hepatitis B vaccines causing seizures, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, bleeding swelling brains, suffocation and of course the dread Autism covered up by mainstream news and corrupt reporters vilifying brave Doctors that reveal the truth.