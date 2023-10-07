Create New Account
9-18-2023 - Cuban Missile Crisis - RIGHT ON SCHEDULE FOR OCTOBER 2023 (John F. Perez)
channel image
ecogrl
8 Subscribers
360 views
Published Yesterday

❗️@MidNightoDamascus 📅🍿❗️Here comes the TU 160 to Venezuela/Cuba/Nicaragua -  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fHNuZGpDZBE&pp=ygUMYXh4IG1pbGl0YXJ5 📅📅📅💥💥💥💥🍿🍿🍿🍿❗️❗️❗️🌐🌐🌐

Follow John Perez at:

https://t.me/SilverisMoney

https://rumble.com/user/RealJohnFperezFollow

https://instagram.com/realjohnfperez

https://www.facebook.com/ComstockRoyaltyPR

https://www.youtube.com/@ComstockRoyalty/featured


Keywords
goldsilverinvestinggeopoliticssilverismoney

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket