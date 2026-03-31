No Jews Allowed Golf Course Chain? (Satire)

https://www.brighteon.com/b407a71d-c6cc-4eec-ac3f-7ca45f8317b3





I am SvenVonErick on X, why not invite me to X Spaces. I can take up to 72 hours to get back to you as I may be in transit. As I am going to Moldova, Romanian, Serbia, Croatia etc to end up in Beach Resorts ⛱️⛵ along the West Coast of South America golfing No Jew LBGTQ+ Allowed. Thailand is a choice for section that is a no Sex Trade No Jew LBGTQ+ allowed family vacations destination.





Please donate to my Comedy Movie. #WBNemesis





Steven G. Erickson

217 S. Broadway Suite 217

Salem, NH 03079





+1 860 574 0695 @SvenVonErick



