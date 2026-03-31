BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

No Jews Allowed Golf Course Chain? (Satire)
#5Slampig
#5Slampig
86 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
63 views • 7 days ago

https://www.brighteon.com/b407a71d-c6cc-4eec-ac3f-7ca45f8317b3


I am SvenVonErick on X, why not invite me to X Spaces. I can take up to 72 hours to get back to you as I may be in transit. As I am going to Moldova, Romanian, Serbia, Croatia etc to end up in Beach Resorts ⛱️⛵ along the West Coast of South America golfing No Jew LBGTQ+ Allowed. Thailand is a choice for section that is a no Sex Trade No Jew LBGTQ+ allowed family vacations destination.


Please donate to my Comedy Movie. #WBNemesis


Steven G. Erickson

217 S. Broadway Suite 217

Salem, NH 03079


+1 860 574 0695 @SvenVonErick


Keywords
satirecomedypoliticsusconspiracy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
China and Pakistan propose ceasefire plan for Iran, push to reopen Strait of Hormuz

China and Pakistan propose ceasefire plan for Iran, push to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Belle Carter
U.S. secures strategic cobalt mine in Congo amid fierce competition with China

U.S. secures strategic cobalt mine in Congo amid fierce competition with China

Kevin Hughes
Iran Expands Cyber Campaign Against U.S. and Israel With Multi-Tiered Digital Attacks

Iran Expands Cyber Campaign Against U.S. and Israel With Multi-Tiered Digital Attacks

Garrison Vance
The state-led solution: with Congress gridlocked, governors act to fortify voter rolls

The state-led solution: with Congress gridlocked, governors act to fortify voter rolls

Willow Tohi
Trump ramps up steel tariffs to 50%, prioritizing national security and domestic industry revival

Trump ramps up steel tariffs to 50%, prioritizing national security and domestic industry revival

Kevin Hughes
U.S. destroys tallest bridge, warns of more strikes as Iran threatens retaliation

U.S. destroys tallest bridge, warns of more strikes as Iran threatens retaliation

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy