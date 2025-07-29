BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Standing vs. State-NOW THE END BEGINS-JULY 29 2025
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
102 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
5 views • 1 day ago

When we fail to ‘rightly divide’ scripture, it almost always leads to a variety of spiritual problems and struggles because we are trying to put on armour that will never fit us. For example, no Christian in the Church Age is called to “endure to the end” to be saved, but we are called to “endure temptations” impacting our sanctification. Christians don’t have to wash their own robes like Tribulation saints do, because Jesus has already made them white in His own blood when we sealed us. So it is with our standing in Christ, settled forever, as opposed to our state in this world which can and does change on a regular basis.


“Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.” 2 Timothy 2:15 (KJB)


On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we visit 16 points of scripture where with we will compare and contrast the standing of the believer with the state of the believer. Standing refers to things that are eternal and unchangeable, but your state according to Paul is constantly in motion. When you understand the difference between STANDING and STATE, it will greatly ease your mind, increase your faith, and show you who you really are in Jesus Christ.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy