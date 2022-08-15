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Kash Patel: "In October of 2020, he issued a sweeping declassification order for every Russia Gate document and every single Hillary Clinton document and then on the way out of the White House, he issued further declassification orders declassifying whole sets of documents...
President Trump as the sitting president is the unilateral authority for declassification, he can literally stand over a set of documents and say these are now declassified and that is done with definitive action immediately."
https://truthsocial.com/@KanekoaTheGreat/posts/108822736540523337