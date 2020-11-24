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43) Extended trailer | 5G APOCALYPSE - THE EXTINCTION EVENT
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55 views • November 24, 2020
Extended trailer | 5G APOCALYPSE - THE EXTINCTION EVENT |
published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 09/04/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TwUD7x9w4j8
(Full) Complete:5G apocalypse (2019): An extinction event by Sacha Stone
https://www.brighteon.com/f199425e-cbbb-4916-8aef-8b1251e44893
The Secret Behind 5G Technology
Sources and credits:
5G Apocalypse (2019) An Extinction Event
by Sacha Stone 'New Earth Project' - 23/03/2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ol3tAxnNccY
Eisenhower Warns of Military Industrial Complex in 1961 Farewell Address
TheCourtJestersClub, published at 15/02/2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PCEOgamC1p0
Left Field Radio, published at 16/02/2008
President John F. Kennedy Speech on Secret Society
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y_H61WMfBFk
published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 09/04/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TwUD7x9w4j8
(Full) Complete:5G apocalypse (2019): An extinction event by Sacha Stone
https://www.brighteon.com/f199425e-cbbb-4916-8aef-8b1251e44893
The Secret Behind 5G Technology
Sources and credits:
5G Apocalypse (2019) An Extinction Event
by Sacha Stone 'New Earth Project' - 23/03/2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ol3tAxnNccY
Eisenhower Warns of Military Industrial Complex in 1961 Farewell Address
TheCourtJestersClub, published at 15/02/2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PCEOgamC1p0
Left Field Radio, published at 16/02/2008
President John F. Kennedy Speech on Secret Society
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y_H61WMfBFk
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