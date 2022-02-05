Gun Crackdown

* Team [Bidan] appears to be creating an unlawful federal gun database.

* They’re trying to disarm people who didn’t vote for them — and aiming to destroy the gun industry.

* ATF has nearly 1B records on gun sales.





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 4 February 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6295580136001

