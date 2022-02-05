Gun Crackdown

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* Team [Bidan] appears to be creating an unlawful federal gun database.
* They’re trying to disarm people who didn’t vote for them — and aiming to destroy the gun industry.
* ATF has nearly 1B records on gun sales.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 4 February 2022