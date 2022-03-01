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VIDEO: Moderna CEO Confesses to Patenting Covid-19 Spike Protein in 2016
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1340 views • March 01, 2022
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Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel fumbled when asked why COVID-19 was found to contain a gene sequence patented by his company three years before the pandemic.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-moderna-ceo-struggles-to-answer-why-covid-19-contains-patented-gene-sequence/
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Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel fumbled when asked why COVID-19 was found to contain a gene sequence patented by his company three years before the pandemic.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-moderna-ceo-struggles-to-answer-why-covid-19-contains-patented-gene-sequence/
Get your bottle of Winter Sun Plus today!
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