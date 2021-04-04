© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reply to Serene
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • April 04, 2021
Australian Govt and Courts have gone rogue.The NWO is upon us.No dissent will be tolerated.It is 1984 in 2021.Serene Teffeha is being threatened with being struck off the roll of solicitors for representing her client and TELLING THE TRUTH in Court about the police and prosecution covering up child sexual assault allegations. We are in the days spoken of in the Book of Revelation.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.