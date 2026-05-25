Trump’s Iran 'deal' trapped by Israel lobby, $250 Million cash - Larry C Johnson & Mario Nawfal

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Trump’s Iran 'deal' trapped by Israel lobby cash — Johnson
Ex-CIA analyst Larry Johnson says Trump is boxed in by donor pressure, not strategy.
💬 “I can start by giving you 250 million reasons, the amount of money that Miriam Adelson gave to Donald Trump.”
He also blasted Washington’s favorite Iran narrative:
💬 “The only one that has been sponsoring, helping sponsor radical Islamic terrorism is the United States itself.”
⚠️ Meanwhile, Mario Nawfal cited Tasnim’s report that Iranian officials were allegedly told by US officials to IGNORE Trump’s Truth Social posts — because they are for media theater, not the real deal.
🤥 Truth Social for the peasants. Israel lobby money for policy.