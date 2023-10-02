Still waiting for a credible answer ...

WHY did the protected need to be protected from the unprocted by forcing the unprotected to use the protection that failed to protect the protected in the first place?
Pourquoi ceux qui étaient protégés devaient être protégés des non-protégés en forcant les non-protégés à prendre la protection qui n'avaient pas protégé les protégés?
Warum sollten die Geschützten vor den Ungeschützten geschützt werden, indem die Ungeschützten dazu gezwungen werden müssten, den Schutz anzuwenden, der die Geschützten nicht einmal geschützt hatte?
Varför skulle de skyddade bli skyddade från de oskyddade med att tvinga de oskyddade till att använda det skydd som inte ens hade skyddat de skyddade?
Perché i protetti dovevano essere protetti dai non-protetti costringendo i non-protetti a sottomettersi alla protezione che non aveva protetto nemmeno i protetti?
