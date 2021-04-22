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Government Documents Prove Feds Spying On Trump Supporters FULL SHOW 4-21-21
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80 views • April 22, 2021
Owen Shroyer is back in the studio explaining how the U.S. government is now admitting they are targeting Trump supporters to be spied on and targeted for persecution. The Chauvin verdict has many implications, but with an appeal imminent, what that could mean if Chauvin walks at a later date. Attorney Norm Pattis joins to discuss. Drew Hernandez was on the ground in Minneapolis, Minnesota during the verdict, he describes the sites and sounds and what Black Lives Matter activists were saying.
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