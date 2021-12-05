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The Banking Crisis is Here - Credit Lines and Bank Accounts Closing
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251 views • December 05, 2021
From Dan - iAllegedly
The impending Banking Crisis is here. People are losing their personal lines of credit and credit card lines are being closed and reduced. Banks are closing branches and shutting down accounts.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WcH34Ezj8cY&;t=453s
The impending Banking Crisis is here. People are losing their personal lines of credit and credit card lines are being closed and reduced. Banks are closing branches and shutting down accounts.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WcH34Ezj8cY&;t=453s
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