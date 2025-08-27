Ancient Cataclysms Revealed Through Scripture And AI

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mike Adams uses AI to visualize the Book of Revelation's seven trumpets. The results are stunningly literal: burning mountains hitting oceans, forests ablaze, and heavens opening. Carlson connects this to his research on multi-impact events & catastrophic ice sheet melting, suggesting scripture describes real, ancient global trauma.
#AI #Bible #Revelation #Cataclysm #AncientApocalypse #Prophecy #Technology
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport