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Episode 47 - Free Will & the Fork in the Road
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25 views • December 19, 2021
Join Jeff to discuss what America is facing today and the urgent need for American citizens to get off the sidelines and take action to preserve our Constitutional Republic. Real America (new segment) - America's founding and Christianity
Guests Ronald Boyd, CPT (ret) Robert Firth and Jim Stroud.
TPR Website: https://www.redbloodedpatiots.com
👍🎁 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thepatriotreview
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Show Links:
www.robert-j-firth.com
Guests Ronald Boyd, CPT (ret) Robert Firth and Jim Stroud.
TPR Website: https://www.redbloodedpatiots.com
👍🎁 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thepatriotreview
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Show Links:
www.robert-j-firth.com
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