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Dr. John Campbell:Vitamin D supplementation lower risk of Covid-19 and acute respiratory tract infection by 34%
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42 views • February 04, 2021
Posted 4February2021 Dr. John Campbell: Habitual use of vitamin D supplements was significantly associated with a 34% lower risk of COVID-19 infection
Habitual use of vitamin D supplements and risk of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection: a prospective study in UK Biobank (29th January, 2021) https://academic.oup.com/ajcn/advance-article/doi/10.1093/ajcn/nqaa381/6123965
Supplementation of Vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin E, folic acid, a multivitamin, Calcium, zinc, iron, selenium, glucosamine, fish Oil showed no results with this study. They may have a normal recommended Zinc level from diet.
Comments:Tracy969LPN
As a nurse, I’ve been taking vitamin D, C and a multi vitamin daily since last March-I’m around covid and have seen 80% of my coworkers contract covid. I’m happy to say that I’m tested weekly and have Never come back positive as of yet. Stay safe everyone.
Habitual use of vitamin D supplements and risk of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection: a prospective study in UK Biobank (29th January, 2021) https://academic.oup.com/ajcn/advance-article/doi/10.1093/ajcn/nqaa381/6123965
Supplementation of Vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin E, folic acid, a multivitamin, Calcium, zinc, iron, selenium, glucosamine, fish Oil showed no results with this study. They may have a normal recommended Zinc level from diet.
Comments:Tracy969LPN
As a nurse, I’ve been taking vitamin D, C and a multi vitamin daily since last March-I’m around covid and have seen 80% of my coworkers contract covid. I’m happy to say that I’m tested weekly and have Never come back positive as of yet. Stay safe everyone.
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