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The Trans Pacific Parnership 40% of the World Economy
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162 views • March 29, 2021
My Question - Could the TPP Be The Reason For the Lockdowns, that has been delegated to public officials ?
The last time there was a forced vaccination program - it was against military personnel, just prior to the Anthrax attacks following 911. That Congress had asked this question:
"Why didn't the Department of Defense explain to their Commanders that the anthrax vaccine patent and facility are primarily owned by the government, that military researchers were instrumental in the patent; and the license amendments, and that military researchers in Department of Defense laboratories are the ones that have routinely used the anthrax vaccine?"
Source: http://whale.to/v/anthrax3.html
"External from the DoD, this smear on our militaries' integrity occurred through false testimony to Congress and inaccurate reporting to the American media. Internal within the DoD, an aggressive propaganda campaign of subtle misrepresentations and half-truths to the nation's subordinate military commanders and troops has replaced the trust and integrity essential to command. Clearly, the Congress recognizes that the DoD "did not intend to mislead or confuse people," initially, but regardless, DoD officials must now immediately and unilaterally end the AVIP, care for the inoculated ill, and expunge all punishments. Otherwise, Congress will be compelled to intervene, exercising its oversight authority and responsibility as the elected legislators for the American people."
The last time there was a forced vaccination program - it was against military personnel, just prior to the Anthrax attacks following 911. That Congress had asked this question:
"Why didn't the Department of Defense explain to their Commanders that the anthrax vaccine patent and facility are primarily owned by the government, that military researchers were instrumental in the patent; and the license amendments, and that military researchers in Department of Defense laboratories are the ones that have routinely used the anthrax vaccine?"
Source: http://whale.to/v/anthrax3.html
"External from the DoD, this smear on our militaries' integrity occurred through false testimony to Congress and inaccurate reporting to the American media. Internal within the DoD, an aggressive propaganda campaign of subtle misrepresentations and half-truths to the nation's subordinate military commanders and troops has replaced the trust and integrity essential to command. Clearly, the Congress recognizes that the DoD "did not intend to mislead or confuse people," initially, but regardless, DoD officials must now immediately and unilaterally end the AVIP, care for the inoculated ill, and expunge all punishments. Otherwise, Congress will be compelled to intervene, exercising its oversight authority and responsibility as the elected legislators for the American people."
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