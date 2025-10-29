Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 29, 2025 - Amazon Fires 30,000 as Mass AI Replacement of Humans Begins

- Amazon and UPS Job Cuts Announced (0:11)

- AI Delivery Glasses and Job Replacements (5:56)

- Impact of AI on Employment and Society (27:03)

- ChatGPT and Mental Health Concerns (27:22)

- Positive Uses of AI and Brighteon Platforms (50:09)

- Roger Ver's Legal Battle and Support (1:10:47)

- Ian Freeman's Case and DOJ's Tactics (1:23:45)

- Freedom Forge and Zeno Ecosystem (1:26:09)

- Freedom Dollar and Stable Coins (1:33:31)

- Real ID and Technocratic Threats (1:46:01)

- AI and Decentralization (2:03:31)

- Health and Wellness (2:16:16)

- Roger Ver's Settlement and Bitcoin (2:26:25)

- John Jay Singleton's Legal Efforts (2:28:44)

- Health Benefits of Citrus Bioflavonoids (2:31:00)

- Installing and Using the AI Engine (2:32:33)

- Philosophical Reflections on Freedom (2:35:14)

- Introduction to My 575 E.com (2:37:27)

- Asset Protection and UNA Benefits (2:41:24)

- Financial and Legal Considerations (2:46:18)

- Promoting the AI Engine and Self-Custody (2:46:35)

- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (2:51:18)





